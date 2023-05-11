Peloton recalls more than 2 million exercise bikes because of seat issue

Peloton has recalled more than 2 million of its original stationary exercise bicycles, citing the possibility of the seat post breaking during use, which could lead to injury.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and New York-based company announced the voluntary recall Thursday.

Peloton said it has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries ranging from a fractured wrist to cuts and bruises.

The recall is for bikes sold in the United States between January 2018 and May 2023.

Peloton said the recall doesn't impact bike owners in the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.

It's the latest round of recalls for Peloton, which has had to recall its bike pedals and treadmill in recent years amid safety concerns.

The original bike model can be identified by its PL-01 model number on the label, located on the inside front fork, the red "P" logo and white "Peloton" brand name on the bike's frame, and its non-swivel display.

Peloton is offering its customers a free replacement seat post that can be self-installed.