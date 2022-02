Ford is set to recall more than 330,000 Mustangs due to a potential issue with their back-up cameras.

The recall will affect 2015 through 2017 models.

A wiring problem can cause those cameras to go blank or become distorted.

The auto maker says it knows of two minor crashes involving the faulty cameras.

Letters will go out to owners beginning March 7, followed by a second notice when parts needed for the repair are available.