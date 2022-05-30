Watch
MoneyConsumerRecalls

Actions

FDA investigates Hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to organic strawberries

Strawberries were sold at multiple retailers nationwide
Strawberries, generic
NBC News Channel
Strawberries, generic
Posted at 9:36 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 09:36:30-04

The FDA and the CDC are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to organic strawberries.

According to the agencies, the outbreak could be connected to two brands of the fruit that were sold at several retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

They say FreshKampo and HEB-branded strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25 should not be consumed.

The strawberries were past their shelf life and sold at retailers nationwide, including: Walmart, Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe's, Sprouts Farmers Market, HEB, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.

There have been 15 cases reported in California and one case each in Minnesota and North Dakota.

At least 17 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations have been recorded so far.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and jaundice.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News