FDA investigates Hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to organic strawberries

The FDA and the CDC are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to organic strawberries.

According to the agencies, the outbreak could be connected to two brands of the fruit that were sold at several retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

They say FreshKampo and HEB-branded strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25 should not be consumed.

The strawberries were past their shelf life and sold at retailers nationwide, including: Walmart, Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe's, Sprouts Farmers Market, HEB, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.

There have been 15 cases reported in California and one case each in Minnesota and North Dakota.

At least 17 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations have been recorded so far.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and jaundice.