Watch Now
MoneyConsumerRecalls

Actions

Bob Evans recalls 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products

Consumers find pieces of blue rubber in meat
Bob Evans Italian sausage recall, Oct. 21, 2022
NBC News Channel
Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.
Bob Evans Italian sausage recall, Oct. 21, 2022
Posted at 3:58 PM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 15:58:33-04

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. announced a recall Friday of about 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products due to rubber contamination.

The recall comes after the company received consumer complaints that they found pieces of thin blue rubber in the meat.

The raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on Sept. 8 and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Bob Evans Italian pork sausage label for recall, Oct. 21, 2022

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms