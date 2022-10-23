Bob Evans recalls 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. announced a recall Friday of about 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products due to rubber contamination.

The recall comes after the company received consumer complaints that they found pieces of thin blue rubber in the meat.

The raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on Sept. 8 and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.