Progressive policyholders in Florida await promised refunds and credits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — About 2.7 million Progressive policyholders in Florida are owed money from the insurer, but many customers are still waiting to receive the refunds and credits promised months ago.

Thomas Dzielak of Fort Pierce contacted WPTV after watching our previous coverage about the refunds, wondering when he might see his money.

WATCH BELOW: Progressive policyholders await promised refunds, credits

Progressive customers still waiting for promised Florida refunds

"Yeah, just curious about it, I watch the telecast every morning and evening usually," Dzielak said.

Dzielak says he's waiting patiently for his Progressive money — funds owed to him and millions of others because of Florida regulations that cap how much profit insurers can take in over three years. So far, he hasn't heard anything.

Insurance agent Robert Norberg in Lantana said some customers are starting to see progress.

"We've heard the good news starting to hit, and people are starting to see notices," Norberg said.

WPTV contacted Progressive, and they told us they began notifying eligible policyholders in mid-January about the credits toward renewals. The money should arrive several weeks later. Those with policies in effect on Dec. 31 are considered eligible.

"Some may if their policies are paid in full and don't know if they're going to get renewed or not, they may get a refund as well, either way Progressive is going to be giving back a billion dollars to all their clients," Norberg said.

No one is exactly sure how much the credits and refunds will be, but some reports suggest it could be around $300 for each policy.

"If it's a surprise, great, if it's $30, sure," Dzielak said.

Dzielak says he's been a Progressive client since he moved to Florida in 2020 and thinks he's due for a little money back.

"Every dollar helps," Dzielak said.

So far, Progressive is the only auto insurer required to offer the refunds and credits. But I'm told state regulators are looking at all the companies, and it's possible other insurers may also have to give some money back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

