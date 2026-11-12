President Donald J. Trump International Airport named cheapest major U.S. airport for parking

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Paying to park at the airport can eat up a good chunk of your travel budget. But one airport in South Florida was just named the cheapest major U.S. airport for parking.

In an analysis by Florida Rentals, President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach ranked as the No. 1 least expensive major airport in the country for parking in a study of "America's Most Expensive Airport Parking".

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Florida airport named one of the cheapest for parking in the U.S.

Drivers will pay about $56 a week for general airport parking.

The next least expensive major airport in Florida for parking is Miami International Airport. Parking at MIA will set drivers back at about $129 per week.

Tampa International Airport came in as the most expensive parking airport in Florida. The weekly cost to leave your vehicle at TPA is roughly $168.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood was second on the list at about $140. Orlando International and Southwest Florida International in Fort Myers came in around $133 for weekly parking

The study, which examined parking rates at 50 of the busiest airports, found parking at all of Florida's largest airports is cheaper than the average airport cost, which is roughly $215 for parking a week or about $30 a day.

LaGuardia was named the most expensive major airport in the U.S. to park for a week, costing drivers close to $525.

Click here to read the full study.