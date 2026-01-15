Port St. Lucie tops optimism list while West Palm Beach ranks bottom in young job seekers study

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Young residents of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast appear to be far apart in their view of job prospects this year.

A new snapshot by Careerminds.com asked young adults to gauge their thoughts about finding work in the future.

Port St. Lucie among most optimistic in young job seekers survey

Out of the five most optimistic cities in Florida, Port St. Lucie ranked first on the list.

However, out of the nearly 3,000 participants polled, young people are less upbeat about job opportunities and have job jitters in West Palm Beach, which ranked in the bottom five.

Careerminds says what emerged from the study of 18 to 25-year-olds is a portrait of an age group that is ambitious but quietly bracing for the impact of robots and artificial intelligence.

Other South Florida cities, like Fort Lauderdale and Hialeah, also saw a more pessimistic view of the future job workforce.

