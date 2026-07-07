Palm Beach County weighs pros and cons of possible property tax changes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is digging into the property tax debate in Palm Beach County as leaders are weighing the costs and urging voters to look closely at what a proposed property tax reduction could really mean before heading to the polls in November.

WATCH BELOW: Tax cuts could cost Palm Beach County millions

Tax cuts could cost Palm Beach County millions

The proposal could bring savings for some homeowners.

But county officials say those savings may also come with difficult tradeoffs affecting renters, local businesses and public services across Palm Beach County.

“It’s not an elimination of property taxes, it may be a reduction certainly in property taxes, but as to what point is really left to what will the mileage rates do in the future,” said Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks.

According to Jacks, using 2025 numbers, if property taxes were reduced at the highest homestead exemption amount, homeowners could see significant savings — but Palm Beach County could lose more than $324 million in tax collections.

That estimate applies to properties receiving the $250,000 exemption.

The potential loss in revenue could ripple through nearly every corner of county government and public services.

WATCH BELOW: Tax reform debate heats up over public safety spending

Tax reform debate heats up over public safety spending

That includes taxing authorities such as the library system, the Health Care District, the Children’s Services Council, the South Florida Water Management District and more.

County commissioners would ultimately decide how to address the shortfall.

“It would be my job to propose to you the board how to fix or supplement this money because we need to run our government,” said County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo.

Abruzzo said one possible solution would be raising mileage rates on renters, commercial properties and non-homesteaded properties to make up for the lost revenue.

“Ultimately the renters get hit with that and would likely far exceed the amount of rent they’re paying today so the impact hits the renters based on that scenario if you want to fill the budget gap of the hundreds of millions of dollars lost,” said Abruzzo. “Commercial properties and rental properties, non-homesteaded properties could bare the brunt of that burden.”

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach County braces for Florida property tax reform impact

Palm Beach County braces for Florida property tax reform impact

That concern is especially significant in Palm Beach County, where about 30% of the county’s 733,000 housing units are rentals.

Officials say the effects on renters could grow over time.

The property appraiser’s office says assessed property values can increase by up to 5% each year.

Meanwhile, there is currently no cap on how much landlords can charge for rent.

Commissioner Joel Flores spoke up concerned that the amendment could set the county back on their diligent efforts to find ways to keep living affordable amidst an ongoing housing crisis.

“I get worried about the side effect of this, are we going to have a mass exodus out of Florida because nobody wants to rent down here in Florida, so are we going to have a shortage of workforce,” said Flores. “I’m really worried about the state of our small businesses out there which by the way employee the most individuals in the county.”

WATCH BELOW: Florida voters weigh in on property tax cuts ahead of ballot vote

Florida voters weigh in on property tax cuts ahead of ballot vote

But supporters of the proposal argue many longtime homeowners are already being priced out of Palm Beach County and need relief.

County Mayor Sara Baxter said voters should think about residents struggling to stay in their homes amid rising costs.

“People that have lived here a very long time (are) being forced to move out of this county because they can’t afford to live here anymore and this is the state saying we hear you, it shouldn’t be this expensive,” said Baxter.

Jacks said if the amendment is approved, homesteaded properties could see average tax savings of about $800 this year. In 2027, that average could rise to around $2,700, and by 2028, roughly $3,500.

Those figures would vary depending on mileage rates and where someone lives in the county.

“People are struggling to pay their bills, people are struggling to make ends meet, and that in their priority, their ability to stay in their home is more important than services to others,” said Baxter.

WATCH BELOW: Florida voters to decide sweeping property-tax overhaul in November

Florida voters to decide sweeping property-tax overhaul in November

Baxter, who is also a small business owner, argues the tax savings could actually help local businesses, saying if residents have more disposable income then it could be spent in the community.

“It is a very complex issue and there are two sides of this, right? absolutely people do need services i will not say they don’t, but i think we can’t do that at the expense of people being able to stay in their own homes,” said Baxter.

County staff are also closely monitoring two court challenges tied to the amendment.

One questions whether the ballot language voters will see is clear or potentially misleading.

Another legal challenge focuses on a residency requirement that would require people moving to Florida to wait five years before qualifying for the higher homestead exemption amounts.

To help voters better understand the potential impact, Palm Beach County plans to launch an online calculator in September through the Property Appraiser’s website.

Officials say taxpayers will be able to estimate how different homestead exemption levels could affect their tax bill before Election Day.

“Become educated on about issue it’s an important one to all of us who enjoy our parks, and our schools and our civic organizations, it’s important that they understand how it’s going to work,” said Jacks.

WPTV

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