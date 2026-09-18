National Cheeseburger Day 2026: McDonald's, Burger King, Five Guys and more offer money-saving deals Sept. 18

The annual National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18 is featuring some money saving deals to help feed the family.

The city of Pasadena, California, claims to be the birthplace of the cheeseburger in 1924.

The story goes that either a 16-year-old cook in a restaurant burned a hamburger patty and covered it with cheese, or a customer had suggested place a slice of cheese on the burger.

Now, 102 years, later there are deals on cheeseburgers and here are a few.

BURGER FI

Buy 1 Get 1 for $1

MCDONALD'S

Reward members $1 in app purchase free double cheeseburger.

FIVE GUYS

BOGOBURGER on the app buy one cheeseburger and get the second one free.

BURGER KING

Royal Perks members free bacon cheeseburger with $3 minimum purchase

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Code BURGERDAY buy one get one free

SHAKE SHACK

BURGERDAY $5 Burger with any purchase

CHECKERS

$3 Big Buford

APPLEBEES

Classic cheeseburger with fries for just $8.99