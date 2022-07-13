WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Inflation is at a 40-year high and affecting all walks of life, including the cost of moving.

"It's impossible to save when gas is through the roof, when food is through the roof," Joceline Malinconico, who lives in Boynton Beach, said.

Malinconico recently moved. But it wasn't cheap.

"It was in the same community, and we still got charged $1,200 just to move down the block, basically," she said.

Between inflation, supply chain issues and fuel costs, Spero Georgedakis, owner of Good Greek Moving and Storage, told WPTV price hikes were inevitable.

Alex Hagan/WPTV Spero Georgedakis, owner of Good Greek Moving & Storage, says with the cost of everything rising, a price hike was inevitable.

"Transportation companies, trucking companies, moving companies do charge a fuel surcharge," he said. "That's always been something that's been there. However, that has increased over time."

He said Good Greek hired a company that gases its trucks in house, which is helping his company save some money.

"But there's no real escaping the increase in fuel costs," he said.

Data from a new study by HireAHelper found that, nationwide, moving costs are 9% higher right now from this time last year. Here in Florida, it's even higher – up 11%.

"During the summer, there's a lot more demand for moving, and so those prices are up," Miranda Marquit with Hire a Help said.

With the cost of the movers, the truck and the moving supplies, consumers are feeling the pinch.

Malinconico said that's why people in her community are trying to help each other out by sharing used moving supplies, like boxes.

"Someone gave me free boxes," she said. "I'm giving them free boxes, and it's just on the condition, like, you know, try to pass it on. Try to pay it forward."