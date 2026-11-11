WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the holidays approach, many workers say it's adding pressure to budgets that are already stretched thin. Between gifts, travel and hosting, a new survey reveals how some are planning to cover the cost.

New research from resume.io found 56% of workers have considered changing jobs or seeking a higher salary because of the cost of living or holiday expenses, while more than 53.6% have taken on or plan to take on extra work to cover holiday costs.

WATCH: Workers look to additional employment hours to cover holiday expenses

More workers say extra work is a must to cover holiday costs this year

The study reveals at least one in four workers plan to borrow money to get through the holidays by either using credit cards or Buy Now Pay Later methods. Some also plan to lean on family and friends for financial support.

While gifts are often seen as the biggest holiday expense, everyday costs are the top reason workers are taking on extra work. Nearly 23% say covering food and household expenses is their main reason, ahead of paying for Christmas gifts or existing debts or bills.

Click here to read the full study.