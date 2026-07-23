Mid-year survey shows people are skipping healthcare to afford groceries

With so many people being forced to choose between rent, groceries and healthcare, a new study survey found healthcare is often losing out.

A 2026 survey from eHealth found 64% of those polled say inflation has made it harder to afford basics like food, housing and clothing.

WATCH BELOW: Survey: People are skipping healthcare to afford groceries

Survey: People are skipping healthcare to afford groceries

Medicare recipients are especially finding it challenging to afford healthcare.

Judith Waseka came to our Let's Hear It in Vero Beach. She said even with supplemental help, she and her husband are having a hard time affording their prescription drugs.

"You either eat or you pay for your medication, or you sell your house or you pay for your medication," Waseka said.

Forty-two percent of those polled say they've skipped or delayed medical care in the past year because of inflation, according to the eHealth study.

Read the full study here.