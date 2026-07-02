Prescription drug costs force Floridians to make tough choices on Medicare

It's a tough pill to swallow for Floridians like Judith Waska. Waska came to a WPTV Let's Hear It, unsure of where to turn, because of her skyrocketing prescription drug costs.

"All of a sudden 2026 came and it's been downhill," said Waska.

Waska, who's on Medicare, said her cholesterol medication used to be around $140 for three months before it leaped to $572 with the deductible. She said it feels like the system is designed to work against them.

"If we were on commercial insurance and not on Medicare we could get a coupon and get it for $25. That is not fair," said Waska.

A 2023 study by Health Care Value Hub found Floridians are struggling to pay for their medication with more than a quarter cutting pills or skipping doses to make their medications last longer. Even today, doctors say patients are going without.

Dr. Shawn Baca, with Rheumatology Associates of South Florida, said he sees the cost barrier every day. He said part of the problem is how insurance companies set pricing.

"On top of that, what they're doing is they're charging patients their co-pays based on the list price, not the discounted price," said Baca.

Baca said it is not out of the ordinary for the cost of a certain medication to change.

"It's almost like buying a car. You have to do your research, and it may change from year to year, because the formulas may change," said Baca.

Experts said patients should always talk to their doctor or insurance to see if lower cost medications are available. For seniors, medical professionals said additional supplemental programs could help.

"What somebody would do is go to the Social Security Office and find out what the financial eligibility is. There are different levels and different percentages available," said Karen Harwood, executive director of community programs for the Palm Beach County Medical Society.

WPTV connected Waska with the medical society for further guidance after she told us she didn't know where to turn.

"You either eat or you pay for your medication or you sale your house to pay for your medication," said Waska.