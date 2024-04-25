Love Lilly Pulitzer? Here is how to save big money on Lilly this weekend

JUPITER — If you love Lilly Pulitzer clothes but they are too pricey for your budget, you are going to want to know about this special event happening this weekend.

The Lilly Lovers of the Palm Beaches is hosting its inaugural Lilly Resale Event in Jupiter.

Shoppers can browse through more than 1,400 of Lilly's famously fun and brightly patterned clothes and accessories, all for sale at discounted prices.

"Our Lilly Pulitzer Resale Event features clothing sourced from some of the 1,200 wonderful members of our Facebook group, Lilly Lovers of the Palm Beaches," said Bonnie Hawthorne, founder of the group. "These fabulous finds range from brand new with tags to gently worn pieces in impeccable condition."

Many items are brand new with tags on them because items purchased from Lilly Pulitzer during their sunshine sales are not returnable.

There is a $6 charge to attend the sale, but it goes for a good cause. A portion of the money raised goes to the Chasing the Dream Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping families with children battling illnesses in our community. There will be raffle prizes at the event and shoppers will be able to snack on small bites and some bubbly while they search the racks for Lilly bargains.

The Lilly Lovers of the Palm Beaches is a community Facebook group of women who love everything about the Lilly Pulitzer style.

Bonnie Hawthrone Prepping for the Lilly resale event



"We foster a warm and welcoming space where friendships can bloom," said Hawthorne. "The group focuses on bonding, not competing, and spreading the joy of togetherness and embracing the vibrant spirit of Lilly Pulitzer."

The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is being held at the Reign Prom Boutique, 201 N. U.S. Highway 1, Ste. D1, in Jupiter.

"You come, you shop and you strike up conversations with the lovely gal in front of you in line, whether it's at the entrance, fitting room or checkout," said Hawthorne. "It's all about making those meaningful connections and shopping for a cause."

For more information, visit the Lilly Lovers Resale Event Facebook page.