Watch
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Jimmy Patronis says Palm Beach County holds more than $296 million in unclaimed property

Florida's chief financial officer says state still has $2.5 billion in unclaimed property
items.[0].image.alt
Florida Division of Financial Services
This Rolex watch and ring are among the more than $296 million worth of unclaimed property in Palm Beach County.
unclaimed property up for grabs in Palm Beach County
Posted at 5:09 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 17:09:55-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's chief financial officer said Monday that more than $296 million worth of property remains unclaimed in Palm Beach County.

"Currently, the Palm Beach area holds more than $296 million in unclaimed property and now is the perfect time to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida," Jimmy Patronis said Monday. "During the holidays, everyone can use a little extra cash, and an unexpected check from the state of Florida may help make things a little brighter this year."

MORE: Attorney general releases 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide

Patronis said he's planning to spread the word this holiday season about the $2.5 billion worth of unclaimed property that the Florida Department of Financial Services has in its possession.

There is no statute of limitations on unclaimed property in Florida. Account owners or their heirs can claim their funds for free.

Floridians searching for unclaimed property can do so by visiting FLTreasureHunt.gov.

More than $1.4 billion in unclaimed property has already been returned since Patronis took office in 2017.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.