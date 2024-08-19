How you can save money on tools for home improvements

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a matter of weeks, you can save big money on tools for home improvement projects you may have around the house.
Florida's first-ever "Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday" starts on Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 7. During that time, things like power tools, work boots, and tool boxes will be tax-free.
Here are the items you can save on:
$25 or less per pair:
- Work gloves
$30 or less per item:
- High-visibility safety vests
$50 or less per item:
- Duffle bags
- Fuel cans
- Hand tools
- LED flashlights
- Protective coveralls
- Rakes
- Shovels
- Tote bags
$50 or less per pair (or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair):
- Safety glasses
$75 or less per item:
- Tool boxes
- Hearing protection
$100 or less per item:
- Electrical voltage and testing equipment
- Hard hats and other head protection
- Shop lights
- Tool belts
$125 or less per item:
- Industry code books
- Industry textbooks
$150 or less per item:
- Drain opening tools
- Handheld pipe cutters
- Plumbing inspection equipment
- Power tool batteries
$175 or less per pair:
- Work boots
$250 or less per item:
- Ladders
$300 or less per item:
- Power tools
- Tool boxes for vehicles
These items are tax-free both in store and online. For more information, click here.