How you can save money on tools for home improvements

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a matter of weeks, you can save big money on tools for home improvement projects you may have around the house.

Florida's first-ever "Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday" starts on Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 7. During that time, things like power tools, work boots, and tool boxes will be tax-free.

Here are the items you can save on:

$25 or less per pair:



Work gloves

$30 or less per item:



High-visibility safety vests

$50 or less per item:



Duffle bags

Fuel cans

Hand tools

LED flashlights

Protective coveralls

Rakes

Shovels

Tote bags

$50 or less per pair (or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair):



Safety glasses

$75 or less per item:



Tool boxes

Hearing protection

$100 or less per item:



Electrical voltage and testing equipment

Hard hats and other head protection

Shop lights

Tool belts

$125 or less per item:



Industry code books

Industry textbooks

$150 or less per item:



Drain opening tools

Handheld pipe cutters

Plumbing inspection equipment

Power tool batteries

$175 or less per pair:



Work boots

$250 or less per item:



Ladders

$300 or less per item:



Power tools

Tool boxes for vehicles

These items are tax-free both in store and online. For more information, click here.