How you can save money on tools for home improvements

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a matter of weeks, you can save big money on tools for home improvement projects you may have around the house.

Florida's first-ever "Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday" starts on Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 7. During that time, things like power tools, work boots, and tool boxes will be tax-free.

Here are the items you can save on:

$25 or less per pair:

  • Work gloves

$30 or less per item:

  • High-visibility safety vests

$50 or less per item:

  • Duffle bags
  • Fuel cans
  • Hand tools
  • LED flashlights
  • Protective coveralls
  • Rakes
  • Shovels
  • Tote bags

$50 or less per pair (or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair):

  • Safety glasses

$75 or less per item:

  • Tool boxes
  • Hearing protection

$100 or less per item:

  • Electrical voltage and testing equipment
  • Hard hats and other head protection
  • Shop lights
  • Tool belts

$125 or less per item:

  • Industry code books
  • Industry textbooks

$150 or less per item:

  • Drain opening tools
  • Handheld pipe cutters
  • Plumbing inspection equipment
  • Power tool batteries

$175 or less per pair:

  • Work boots

$250 or less per item:

  • Ladders

$300 or less per item:

  • Power tools
  • Tool boxes for vehicles

These items are tax-free both in store and online. For more information, click here.

