How to turn unloved gift cards into cold hard cash after the holiday season

Have some unloved unwanted gift cards? New websites allow you to exchange gift cards for cold hard cash – or even donate to your favorite charity. Some Target stores will even allow you to exchange another store’s gift cards for one of your own.
At the Penny Hoarder, a money-saving blog based in downtown St. Petersburg, there is no shame in not loving a gift card.
“Exchange it for some cash,” says savings expert Aris Rogers. There are several card-to-cash transaction sites out there, with low transactions fees:
Or if you'd like to donate a gift card to charity, you can do that, too:
CHARITYGIFTCERTIFICATES.COM
“And from the financial perspective,” says Rogers, "you get a tax receipt so you can use it as a charitable donation.”
Some Target stores will also allow you to exchange a gift card for one of their own.
To read more about your gift card options, click here.