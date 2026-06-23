How to save money on your electric bill as Florida summer heats up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida summers mean high heat — and for many residents, high utility bills to match. But there are ways to save.

On Tuesday, we asked some people about where they set the thermostat at home.

WATCH BELOW: How to lower your FPL bill this summer with thermostat tips

How to lower your FPL bill this summer with thermostat tips

"When no one is home, during work, I set it to 81 (degrees) just to be conservative. Then, when I come home, it automatically sets back to 77 (degrees)," resident Michael Diaczun said.

Others prefer cooler temperatures, which can mean higher bills.

Florida Power and Light spokesperson Francine Freitas said older homes and older air conditioners make the problem worse.

"With older homes and older air conditioners, it's going to have to work harder to get that temperature that you set," Freitas said.

Freitas said adjusting the thermostat by just 1 degree — anywhere between 75 and 78 degrees — can mean saving 3 to 5 percent a month. Turning the temperature up when no one is home is only part of the equation.

She said it's generally good to turn the thermostat up as high as 80 degrees when no one is home during the day, but be careful when cooling the home after work.

"If people have a programmable or smart thermostat, absolutely take advantage of those tools, so that way your AC is starting to cool your home 2 degrees at a time and not be overworked and able to follow a bell curve throughout the day," Freitas said.

Other tips include the following:



Using ceiling fans, but keep in mind fans cool people, not rooms

Checks for drafts from windows, 30% of unwanted heat can enter the home

Use cold water in your washing machine. Savings can add up to $160 a year

"I know some folks are sensitive to temperature settings, and I understand that, but it's always about finding a balance between energy efficiency and comfort," Freitas said.

Click here for more tips on keeping energy costs down.

WPTV

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