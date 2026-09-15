WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new analysis shows what it takes for one parent to stay-at-home in a two-parent household and still make ends meet in Florida.

SmartAsset crunched the figures and found the primary income earner needs to make $80,683 annually if there is one child in the home.

WATCH BELOW: The cost of having a stay-at-home parent

How much does a family need to earn in Florida if one parent stays at home?

If both parents are working, the study found the family typically brings in more income, but with a child, they may incur additional expenses such as childcare. SmartAsset says each working parent would need to make $47,029 or $94,058 collectively to get by.

Florida falls in the middle at No. 24 in the U.S. for annual income earnings needed for stay-at-home families.

Click here to read the full study.