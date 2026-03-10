WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new study confirms that drivers spend a lot of time stuck in traffic.

Research from the United Kingdom's largest automotive marketplace studied commute times worldwide. It found that U.S. drivers spend 7 days, 17 hours and 31 minutes commuting each year.

How long do drivers spend behind the wheel each year?

Globally, commuters average a little over 8 days spent stuck in traffic annually. South Africa has the longest commute, with drivers spending over 10 days behind the wheel.

As stressful as traffic can be, Autotrader found 82% of drivers use the time to listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks. Nearly 50% say they enjoy the much-needed time alone. Thirty-two percent of drivers say they find the physical act of driving enjoyable.

To gauge other commute times, check out full study here.