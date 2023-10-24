Holiday spending forecast: Price of Halloween candy skyrocketing this year but cost of turkey down

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This holiday season, the price of Halloween candy is up. Meanwhile, the price of turkey is down, according to the Consumer Price Index.

The holiday season is right around the corner.

As many of you are heading out to purchase last-minute Halloween candy, you may notice higher prices at the grocery store.

According to the most recent Consumer Price Index, the cost of candy is up more than 13% since last year, which is the biggest year-to-year increase to date.

WPTV spoke to Carl Gould, a business analyst and founder of "7 Stage Advisors." He said extreme weather is to blame for a global sugar shortage, leading to the high prices.

However, looking ahead to Thanksgiving Day shopping, turkey is now $1.27 a pound, down 22% since last holiday season.

"Inflation is easing and prices are coming down a bit but not in every area," Gould said. "So, it's like that equalizer on your stereo where one bar is high, one bar is low and then they seem to move around a bit."

Gould told WPTV his best advice for those looking to find deals on Halloween candy is to look at discount stores, like Dollar Tree and Dollar General, and consider buying off-brand products.

He also suggests limiting how much candy you give each child to make your supply last longer.