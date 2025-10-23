Government shutdown threatens SNAP benefits as food banks brace for crisis

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The government shutdown has entered its 23rd day, marking the second-longest stalemate in U.S. history. As the impasse continues, Americans who are already struggling financially face mounting concerns, particularly those who rely on SNAP benefits for food assistance.

Food bank leaders across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are sounding alarms about an impending crisis. With at least 400,000 people already food insecure in the region, local organizations are preparing for unprecedented demand.

"We are going to go into an emergency crisis here," said Jamie Kendall, CEO of the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

Judith Cruz, CEO of the Treasure Coast Food Bank, echoed those concerns, noting her organization already serves 250,000 people weekly.

"This is going to double that number," Cruz said.

The urgency stems from a notice issued by the Florida Department of Children and Families explaining that SNAP benefits will be cut off next month if the government shutdown continues past November 1st. Food bank executives say the timing couldn't be worse, as their organizations are already operating with low supplies.

"It's kind of bringing back some COVID memories to be honest with you," Kendall said.

However, Cruz emphasized this crisis differs significantly from the pandemic response.

"With COVID, we had safety nets, and the government stepped in and took care of the citizens, took care of the communities across the entire country," Cruz said. "With this there is no safety net. We are the only safety net, and our resources are being stretched too thin."

To Cruz, the political standoff is just harming the American people who voted the very leaders into office that are causing the stalemate.

"We need the help from the federal government. These are people's lives at stake," she said.

The potential crisis is already forcing difficult decisions at food banks. Cruz revealed her organization has had to dramatically scale back holiday preparations.

"This year, we're literally just providing fixings for the holiday meal," Cruz said. "We used to buy 15,000 turkeys. I think we purchased maybe 2,500."

Kendall is working with partner organizations to develop contingency plans as the situation deteriorates.

"With our 200 partner agencies that are boots on the ground out there, they're going to be in the front lines of this as well," Kendall said. "So we are working on some plans here of what that might look like, and hoping for the best."

Those partner agencies, like Boca Raton Helping Hands, understand the critical role food assistance plays for vulnerable populations.

A representative from the organization, which receives food from the Palm Beach County Food Bank, explained the diverse demographics affected by potential cuts.

"It helps them to stretch a budget that otherwise would not be able to allow their families to have quality food," the representative said. "We have to remember these are senior citizens that get it, children, people who are working jobs already, just not making enough money at those jobs."

Among those affected is Kyle Cohen from Lake Worth, who relies on SNAP benefits and Social Security to make ends meet.

Cohen previously spoke about struggling with rising grocery prices earlier this year with WPTV's Matt Sczesny.

She now faces the possibility of losing food assistance entirely.

"It's just going to be a hurdle, killing my budget," Cohen said.

Cohen expressed particular concern for families approaching the holiday season.

"What a horrible thing to think about. They expect to have a Thanksgiving meal, and if there's no food in the house, how is that going to happen," Cohen said.

As the shutdown drags on with no resolution in sight, Cohen offered a simple hope for her community.

"I hope people can keep their head above water," Cohen said.

As food banks prepare for increased demand, community members can help by donating to local organizations. The Palm Beach County Food Bank accepts donations at https://www.pbcfoodbank.org/donate , while the Treasure Coast Food Bank welcomes contributions at https://stophunger.org/ways-to-give/donate-2/.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.