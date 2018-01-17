Fujifilm recalls power adapter wall plugs sold with digital cameras due to shock hazard

(NBC) - Camera giant Fujifilm is recalling wall plugs due to a shocking hazard.

The USB wall plug is sold with some of the company's digital cameras, which amounts to about 270,000 units sold in the United States.

The plugs in question are black in color and are marked with the model number AC-5VF.

Fujifilm says that the cameras can be safely charged with other similar charging devices.

Consumers should contact Fujifilm for a free replacement.

You can check to see if your wall plug is affected by entering your camera's model and serial number into the search tool on this page or contacting us directly via email at productsafety@fujifilm.com or calling 1-833-613-1200.

