FPL provides $200 bill credits to help seniors manage energy costs

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power & Light Company is offering immediate financial relief to eligible seniors through a new program that combines bill credits with energy-saving education.

Through the FPL Saving Steps program, qualifying customers who received assistance from the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP) within the past 24 months will receive a one-time $200 bill credit along with practical tips to reduce future energy bills.

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"We're focused on making it easier for customers to get the help they need," said Dawn Nichols, vice president of customer service at FPL. "This effort provides immediate bill relief and simple, practical steps that customers can take to lower energy use over time."

FPL said this program is part of the company's broader initiative to support customers through the FPL Assistance Center, which serves as a centralized resource connecting customers with bill assistance, energy-saving programs and local community resources.

Broader Support Available

FPL said their Saving Steps program extends beyond seniors to include working families and other households that may not qualify for government assistance programs. It combines the $200 bill credit with energy-saving education designed to help customers manage monthly expenses long-term.

FPL's Assistance Center also offers several other support options for customers facing financial hardship: