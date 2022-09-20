Florida's governor wants diapers, strollers, cribs to be tax-free permanently

BRADENTON, Fla. — Essential baby items like diapers, strollers and cribs could eventually be tax-free permanently in the Sunshine State.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a massive $1.1 billion tax relief proposal that he said will help Floridians fight the effects of rising inflation.

"This is the most robust package," DeSantis said during a news conference in Bradenton. "This is really, really good to say, in the state of Florida, we respect you as taxpayers and we're gonna work to lessen the burden on you."

The governor is proposing a permanent sales tax exemption on baby necessities like diapers, strollers and cribs.

In addition, he wants children's books, children's toys for kids up to 12 years old, all athletic equipment for children under 18 years old, and all household items that cost $25 or less to be tax-free for an entire year.

"The things you use around your house, under $25, tax-free," DeSantis said. "That's each individual item. So if you buy $500 worth of stuff, every single thing that's under $25 is tax-free. So that could be pretty significant for folks, particular for folks that have big families."

Finally, the governor wants a one-year sales tax exemption on all pet food and over-the-counter pet medications.

DeSantis is also aiming to expand Florida's annual back-to-school sales tax holiday to a total of four weeks next year, with two weeks of tax breaks leading into the fall semester and two weeks leading into the spring semester.

The sweeping proposal is an extension of a major tax relief plan that's currently in effect for Florida families.

Children's diapers, as well as clothing and shoes for kids who are 5 and under, are tax-free until June 30, 2023.

The Florida Legislature will need to approve this massive tax break package in next year's legislative session — which is scheduled to run from March 7 to May 5 — before it can become a reality.