As Floridians continue to take stock of their financial goals this new year, WalletHub has released its new credit score rankings by state.

Consumer experts said the average credit score in Florida is a 690, lower than the national average of 702.

Florida's average credit score lags behind national average

WalletHub said Florida ranks 37th in a list of states ranking highest and lowest credit scores. Analysts found states with the highest average see a combination of high take home pay and low unemployment.

The average credit score in the U.S. (702) puts Americans in the good credit range (700-749) according to the Vantage Score model. Financial experts said consumers should ultimately strive to have at least a 750-credit score, the tip of the excellent credit range.

Wallethub identified several common mistakes consumers make when they're trying to improve their credit. They include: missing payments, maintaining high credit utilization, closing old credit card accounts, and applying for too many new accounts.

