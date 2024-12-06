Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Florida Power & Light to increase customers' bill in 2025 due to recent hurricanes

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
FPL TRUCK - COURTESY OF FPL
Posted
and last updated

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power & Light customers will soon see a higher electric bill thanks to recent hurricanes.

The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved FPL’s request for a temporary surcharge to customers' bills to cover costs from Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

FPL said when a hurricane hits, emergency restoration costs to restore power to customers as safely and quickly as possible are reflected in your bill after a storm.

The charge also replenishes funds used after Hurricane Idalia back in 2023, FPL said.

According to FPL, the temporary rate hike — which would be from January through December 2025 — would increase a typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill by about $12 a month.

Typical business customer bills will increase by 3% to 9% a month, depending on rate category, FPL said.

Those with commercial and industrial bills can reach out to FPL account managers for more information on next year's rates.

FPL said even with the added surcharge, bills in 2025 will still be below the national average.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening