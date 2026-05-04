WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Raising a child in Florida has never been more expensive — and for many parents, it's becoming overwhelming.

Melissa North is a single mom juggling it all.

"You have to manage healthcare, food, everyday expenses, plus daycare," North explains. "It never stops."

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Florida parents face rising childcare costs as state ranks among most expensive

New data from LendingTree reveals Florida is now the 14th most expensive state to raise a child. The price tag? More than $280,000 from birth to age 18 — up from nearly $254,000 just last year.

"In my opinion, I think that's low because just daily having to provide (is expensive)," North said.

Like many parents, North watches a huge chunk of her paycheck disappear into daycare costs — more than $1,600 every month. Those sky-high childcare expenses are one reason WalletHub recently ranked Florida among the worst states for working moms.

"There are some strides with women and higher-paying positions, but when you're still making 85% of what men make, that's an issue that needs to be addressed," explains Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst.