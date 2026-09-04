Florida attorney general settlement with egg producers results in 5.6 million free eggs for state food banks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's attorney general says a settlement with egg producers has resulted in 5.6 million eggs going to food banks across the state.

"A big win for consumers, a big win as we face an affordability challenge here in Florida," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said.

WATCH BELOW: Egg settlement delivers 5.6M to Florida food banks

Florida receives 5.6 million eggs for food banks in industry settlement



The settlement was made with several states over questions about egg pricing.

"There were allegations that some of these producers might be manipulating this benchmark in a way that was driving prices up," Uthmeier said.

In total, 53 million eggs were split among 12 states.

In Florida, both Feeding South Florida and the Treasure Coast Foodbank received the shipments in August.

"This came at a prime time for us to be able to distribute it," Erin Cox, the chief financial officer of Treasure Coast Foodbank, said.

She said the summer months are typically low-inventory months for the food bank, which serves Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties.

Cox said in recent years the demand on the food bank has been growing.

"A lot of people assume that it's someone who's not working that needs the food bank system," Cox said. "We're seeing the families that are working and living paycheck to paycheck."