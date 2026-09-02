Eggs from nationwide settlement arriving at food banks in Palm Beach, Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Food banks serving Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are receiving shipments of eggs as part of a statewide distribution of 5.67 million Grade A eggs, providing relief for families struggling with rising food costs.

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the program that delivers eggs to food banks and pantries in every Florida county through a nationwide settlement. The eggs are being distributed through existing food assistance programs at no additional cost to the organizations or taxpayers.

"Eggs are a breakfast staple, not a luxury," said Attorney General James Uthmeier. "When the price of a carton goes up, working families feel it every week at the checkout line. Today 5.67 million eggs are moving to food banks and pantries in every Florida county—at no cost to households, food banks, or taxpayers. That is affordability you can measure."

The Treasure Coast Food Bank received one full truckload of eggs to distribute through food pantries serving Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties. Palm Beach County food assistance programs can access eggs through Feeding South Florida.

The eggs come from a settlement following a joint investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and 17 state attorneys general, including Florida. The investigation examined how daily price quotations published by market reporter Urner Barry affect grocery store egg prices and whether certain egg producers manipulated that system. The vast majority of conventional eggs sold nationwide are tied to that benchmark, meaning when those numbers climb, breakfast costs more for families.

Under the settlement, producers will donate 53 million Grade A large eggs to food banks in the 17 participating states and pay a combined $3.3 million. Florida will receive 5.67 million eggs—472,500 dozen, or 21 truckloads—plus a monetary payment of almost $350,000 for antitrust enforcement and consumer protection.

The settlement also includes five years of rules designed to prevent future egg price manipulation.