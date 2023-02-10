Finance experts offer tips to help consumers save money this Super Bowl Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and because money is tight for many consumers, financial experts are offering some tips to help you save money while you're watching the game at home or at a restaurant or bar.

At the Duffy's Sports Grill on Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Friday afternoon, all the talk was about the big game.

"Been waiting for this one for a long time," Philadelphia Eagles fan Dustin Chapman said.

For consumers like Chapman, who is planning to watch the Super Bowl at a restaurant like Duffy's, there are some ways to save money while enjoying all the Super Bowl festivities if inflation has kept money tight.

"We have a great special where, for $25, you can pick your seat, and we have 80 TVs, so you're not going to have a bad seat," Joe Webb, president of Duffy's, said. "You get free drinks, free snacks, and we have some cool Super Bowl swag. You get a $10 coupon to come back next time."

Alex Hagan/WPTV Joe Webb, president of Duffy's, sits at a table filled with just some of the offerings for those who choose to dine there on Super Bowl Sunday.

If you're watching the game at home or attending a Super Bowl party, a finance expert told WPTV there is some good news at the grocery store for those feeling inflationary pressure.

"Wings are back to pre-pandemic lows, super exciting for everyone," Monica Cole, executive vice president of Wells Fargo Agribusiness Food and Hospitality, said. "Ground beef is effectively very flat."

Data from Wells Fargo Agribusiness Food and Hospitality shows the cost of chicken has gone down 22% since last year and sirloin steak prices have decreased by almost $1 per pound since last December.

Alex Hagan/WPTV The cost of chicken has decreased by 22% since last year.

The price of avocados is also down. It dropped 20% since this time last year, according to the data.

This is great news for Floridians because, according to research from studyfinds.org, guacamole is the Super Bowl dish-of-choice in the Sunshine State.

"The supply chain has really panned out and we're seeing that product enter into the U.S. at a very reasonable price now," Cole said.

However, when it comes to drinks, the price of beer has increased by 11% since last January, while wine and spirits have only increased by 3% and 2%.

Alex Hagan/WPTV The average price of beer has increased by 11% since last January.

"Think about buying in bulk," Cole said. "Family packs of wings is a great way to go. Think about asking your friends and family to contribute to the party so everything doesn't fall on the shoulders of one person."