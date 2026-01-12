WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If budgeting better is one of your goals for 2026, you're in the majority.

According to WalletHub's Budgeting Survey (2026) nearly 95% say they plan to do better this year. However, 83% say ballooned costs are one of the main reasons it's challenging to stick to a budget.

Finance experts are giving these tips for those looking to save money in 2026

Consumer experts warn that overspending comes with consequences. In 2025, U.S. households added $50 billion in new credit card debt.

WalletHub shared the following Best Budgeting Tips for 2026 for getting financially fit from Money Management Experts:

1. Have Clear Objectives.

Once you improve your awareness of exactly where your money goes each month to avoid overspending, work on reducing credit card debt.

2. Establish Realistic Milestones for Meeting Your Objectives

Once you’ve set clear goals for your budget, choose metrics for evaluating your progress.

3. List Your Income and Monthly Expenses

This will give you initial benchmarks against which to compare future spending, which will allow you to establish realistic performance milestones.

4. Prioritize Building an Emergency Fund

Getting out of debt won’t do you much good if you incur an unaffordable, unexpected expense. Structure your initial budget around increased monthly savings to soon have at least three months’ worth of emergency savings.

5. Prioritize Making Extra Payments on Your Debt

Adjust your budget to continue making the minimum payments on all of your debts except the one with the highest interest rate – to which you’ll pay as much extra as you can afford.