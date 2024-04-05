Fake Taylor Swift tickets? Cybersecurity experts warn of potential uptick amid Ticketmaster policy change

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ticketmaster has now announced that its "lead booker" policy has been removed for tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour," meaning the person whose name is on the account no longer needs to attend the event. Cybersecurity experts predict this could lead to a spike in fake online ticket sales.

"They said $1,200, but we negotiated for $1,100," Atul Khungar in Wellington told WPTV.

In January, WPTV met Khungar and his wife, Alka, after they thought they found a great deal on Facebook for Taylor Swift tickets at Hard Rock Stadium.

Turns out, the offer was fake. The Khungars lost the money and they still don't have tickets.

"It just made us realize that, wow, we had all these red flags and our emotions had the best of us," Alka Khungar said.

This week, Ticketmaster announced that its "lead booker" policy has been removed for tickets to the "Eras Tour," meaning the person whose name is on the account no longer needs to attend the event.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP Taylor Swift points to her fans during her "Eras Tour" concert Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Alan Crowetz, a cybersecurity expert with InfoStream, spoke Friday about how that could lead to an uptick in fake online sales.

"It's like a magnet, like moths to a flame. The bad guys will be coming around these situations," Crowetz said. "With highly in-demand tickets, there are going to be lots and lots of really clever cyber-scammers out there."

Crowetz warns consumers to be wary of sellers who use urgency and pressure tactics, suspicious payment methods, like cash apps, and prices far below market value.

"So take your time when you're buying things," Crowetz said. "Ask yourself questions. 'Is this a legitimate site? Can I Google this site?' Look into more information about this. 'Do I see any reviews? Do I see anything that validates that this is a legit, correct way of doing things?'"