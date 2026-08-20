WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new study from NerdWallet found that nearly a quarter of Americans are open to using AI chatbots for financial guidance. But how do people in Florida feel about letting artificial intelligence handle their money decisions?

WPTV Anchor Hollani Davis took to the streets to find out. The responses were mixed.

"I would listen to it. I don't know if I'd take it. It all depends," said Daniel Franco.

WATCH:

Experts provide tips as Floridians turn more towards AI for banking advice

Jeffrey echoed that sentiment: "I'd use it as a second opinion."

But the NerdWallet study reveals some concerning trends. Three out of 10 people surveyed said AI actually hurt rather than helped their financial situation, with some falling victim to fraud.

"You want to make sure the information you're receiving and the actions you're taking based on that information is going to benefit you rather than hurt you," explained Sara Rathner, Senior Credit Cards Expert for NerdWallet.

The risks are real. One in 10 survey respondents admitted to sharing sensitive personal information with AI systems, while one in five said they never bothered to verify where the AI was getting its financial advice. According to experts, that's a critical mistake.

"If you ask a tax question, are they pulling their response from IRS.gov or some random other sites that aren't necessarily accurate or up to date?" Rathner warned.

To protect your finances when using AI tools, experts recommend two key steps: always double-check the sources the AI is citing, and craft your questions carefully to get the most accurate responses possible.

Full sudy here: Data: Americans Are Using Chatbots for Financial Advice. Risky or Rewarding? - NerdWallet