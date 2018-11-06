Duncan Hines cake mixes recalled for possible salmonella

Mostly Cloudy
Several varieties of Duncan Hines cake mixes have been recalled after a sample tested positive for salmonella that may be linked to an outbreak currently being investigated by the CDC and the FDA.
The following Duncan Hines cake mixes have been recalled for a possible salmonella contamination.
Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling the following varieties of Duncan Hines cake mix:
Those varieties were all made during the same time period as the sample that tested positive for salmonella.
So far five people have reported falling ill with salmonella after eating cake mix.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
The following products and "used by" dates are included in the recall:
If you purchased these products, you should return them to the store of purchase.
Consumers with questions should call our Consumer Care team at 1-888-299-7646, open 9 am through 5 pm EST, Monday through Friday or visit www.duncanhines.com.