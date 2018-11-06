Duncan Hines cake mixes recalled for possible salmonella

Several varieties of Duncan Hines cake mixes have been recalled after a sample tested positive for salmonella that may be linked to an outbreak currently being investigated by the CDC and the FDA.

Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling the following varieties of Duncan Hines cake mix:

Classic White Classic Butter Golden Signature Confetti Classic Yellow

Those varieties were all made during the same time period as the sample that tested positive for salmonella.

So far five people have reported falling ill with salmonella after eating cake mix.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The following products and "used by" dates are included in the recall:

Product Description & Brand Product UPC Best If Used By Date

(located on top of box) Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz. 644209307500 MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz. 644209307494 MAR 9 2019

MAR 10 2019

MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019 Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz. 644209307593 MAR 7 2019

MAR 8 2019

MAR 9 2019 Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz. 644209414550 MAR 12 2019

MAR 13 2019

If you purchased these products, you should return them to the store of purchase.

Consumers with questions should call our Consumer Care team at 1-888-299-7646, open 9 am through 5 pm EST, Monday through Friday or visit www.duncanhines.com.