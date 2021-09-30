Watch
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite

Change will allow for better mix of products, company says
items.[0].videoTitle
Dollar Tree, the national chain of stores that promises everything for a buck, will begin introducing items on its shelves that will exceed $1.
Posted at 7:37 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 07:37:36-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree, the national chain of stores that promises everything for a buck, will begin introducing items on its shelves that will exceed $1.

The company said this week that it's responding to customer requests and said pushing the $1 barrier will allow for a better mix of products.

However, the change to prices at Dollar Tree, which have been unchanged for decades, comes with inflation rising above 4% in July.

Prices have risen across the spectrum as the global economy emerges from the pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)