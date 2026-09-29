WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new "Credit Card Debt Burnout Study" highlights how much people equate credit card debt to quicksand.

Freedom Debt Relief polled more than a thousand people who carry a monthly credit card balance. Seventy-two percent of cardholders said they paid down their monthly balance only to watch it rise again.

Sixty percent of those polled said they felt trapped on a revolving debt merry-go-round, and 58% said credit card debt is the source of significant stress and anxiety.

WATCH: Credit card holders reveal finding little relief in paying down monthly debt

Credit card holders reveal finding little relief in paying down monthly debt

According to the survey, as costs continue to climb, many Americans agree their credit card debt feels like a permanent monthly bill they might never escape.

Freedom Debt Relief identified Gen Z as the generation most likely to only make the minimum payment on their credit card each month.

Read the full study here.

