Costco's new executive membership policy takes effect

Executive memberships cost $130 a year, while traditional memberships are $65
Costco's controversial shopping policy officially takes effect this week.

Back in June, the warehouse chain allowed shoppers with an executive membership to enter the store from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the week and on Sundays, giving them an early start before other members.

Executive members are also allowed to enter the store 30 minutes earlier at 9 a.m. on Saturdays.

Costco's special member hours begin

The company said the policy was not strictly enforced after the June announcement. Now Costco says its grace period is ending and the policy will take hold on Labor Day.

Some customers have said they are not happy with the change, claiming the company is favoring its higher-paying members and alienating other shoppers.

Costco's executive memberships cost $130 a year, while traditional memberships are $65.

Executive memberships carry additional perks, such as a 2% rebate on most purchases.

