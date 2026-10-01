WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Move over "Sunday scaries"; the "spending scaries" are just as real.

A new poll by NerdWallet dug into what haunts people and keeps them up at night.

WATCH: Consumers name the top 'spending scaries' that haunt them

Consumers name the top "spending scaries" that haunt them

Sixty percent of consumers polled say they've had buyer's remorse after making a luxury purchase. That was followed by spending regret over gambling (19%) and buying a vehicle (18%) . Roughly 50% say they regret taking on student loan debt, compared to 13% who regret buying a home.

Nearly a quarter of Americans surveyed say they think about their financial regrets at least weekly. Forty-one percent of those surveyed say they wish they would've started investing earlier.

To see the full survey, click here.

