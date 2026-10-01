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Consumers name the top 'spending scaries' that haunt them

New poll by NerdWallet reveals the purchases that consumers most regret
New poll by NerdWallet reveals the purchases that consumers most regret
Consumers name the top "spending scaries" that haunt them
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Move over "Sunday scaries"; the "spending scaries" are just as real.

A new poll by NerdWallet dug into what haunts people and keeps them up at night.

WATCH: Consumers name the top 'spending scaries' that haunt them

Consumers name the top "spending scaries" that haunt them

Sixty percent of consumers polled say they've had buyer's remorse after making a luxury purchase. That was followed by spending regret over gambling (19%) and buying a vehicle (18%) . Roughly 50% say they regret taking on student loan debt, compared to 13% who regret buying a home.

Nearly a quarter of Americans surveyed say they think about their financial regrets at least weekly. Forty-one percent of those surveyed say they wish they would've started investing earlier.

To see the full survey, click here.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening