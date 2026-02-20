Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bilingual workers can earn 14% more on their paycheck, study shows

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Speaking an extra language could earn you extra money, according to a recent study that analyzed more than 13 million job listings from across nearly a dozen countries

Preply, an online language learning platform, found that, on average, bilingual workers can earn 14% more on their paycheck.

The company says that in the US, workers can earn approximately $14,000 more per year and closer to $35,000 intentionally for being able to communicate in more than one language.

Preply says speaking Spanish yields a return on investment; however, being fluent in Japanese, Portuguese or Italian is linked to as much as a 20% pay raise.

Industries where multilingual workers see pay increases include accounting and tourism.

For the full study, click here.

