Average US gas price spikes 15 cents over 3 weeks to $3.55

Copyright Associated Press
Posted at 3:48 PM, Feb 13, 2022
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 15 cents over the past three weeks to $3.55 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes after a rise in crude oil costs.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.75 per gallon.

The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.05 per gallon.

The survey said the average price of diesel is $3.91 a gallon, up 21 cents over three weeks.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
