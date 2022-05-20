A bear market is hitting Wall Street. Here’s what that means

NEW YORK (AP) — Investors on Wall Street need a place to hide.

The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 within the grasp of what’s known as a bear market.

Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have caused investors to reconsider the prices they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks.

A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when a market index has fallen 20% or more from a recent high.

During Friday afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was down 20.3% from the record high set on Jan. 3.