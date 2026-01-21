Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Capping credit card interest rates: These are the pros and cons

Average rate currently is 19.62% as President Trump pushes for reduction
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A recent suggestion by President Donald Trump directed at credit card companies to reduce interest rates to 10% by Jan. 10 has come and gone without rates moving.

According to Bankrate, the average rate currently is 19.62%.

"It seems so high," says Ricardo Gonzalez, who told WPTV in West Palm Beach on Wednesday. "Such a large amount that you're not attacking the principal so much and paying more and more interest."

Many consumers would likely be in favor of capping interest rates.

"All of us, especially people carrying debt, what more could you want?" says Stephen Kates, personal and professional finance expert at Bankrate.com

He said capping rates is not easy and does carry risks to many consumers who rely on credit, effectively rejecting most new applications and reducing credit limits.

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon echoed that point at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"In the worst case, you would have a drastic reduction of the credit card business," Dimon said. "It would remove credit from 80 percent of Americans."

Kates said 61% of people with credit card debt have been carrying it for a year, and those consumers need to focus on reducing debt.

"Whatever strategy you want, just get started, a little bit of extra money, just start doing it," Kates said.

