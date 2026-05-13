2 Palm Beach County residents win $2 million Florida Lottery prizes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced on Wednesday that two Palm Beach County residents won big prizes earlier this year playing $10 scratch-off games.

Officials said Walkens Talabert, 56, of Boca Raton, claimed a $2 million top prize from the DOUBLE DIAMOND CASHWORD scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters on Jan. 5.

Talabert chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,189,600. Officials said he purchased his winning ticket from a Publix, located at 19595 S. State Road 7 in Boca Raton.

MILLION-DOLLAR WINNER IN PAHOKEE



Lottery officials said a 33-year-old woman from Pahokee claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH scratch-off game on Jan. 20.

Lekisha Epps claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH scratch-off game on Jan. 20.

Epps chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,111,700.

Officials said she purchased her winning ticket from Kwik Stop, located at 379 Bacom Point Road in Pahokee.