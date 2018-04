(CNN) -- One person was seriously injured in a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower on Saturday, according to the New York City Fired Department.

The fire was contained to the 50th floor of the tower, located on 5th Avenue in New York City, department spokeswoman Angelica Conroy told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

