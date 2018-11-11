Dolphins game preview: Week ten vs. Packers

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Green Bay Packers at chilly Lambeau Field on Sunday.

There is no snow in Sunday's forecast, but temperatures are set to be in the 30s at game time. The Dolphins have taken advantage of high temperatures and equally high humidity at home this season, while they have struggled on the road. Miami is 5-4 on the season and three of those losses have come in road games.

The Packers are a notoriously good home team and that has continued in 2018. Green Bay will enter this game with a 3-0-1 record at home, to go along with a 0-4 mark on the road. The Packers having a losing record due to their struggles away from home, which will place even more importance on this game for them.

Much like the weather in Green Bay, Brock Osweiler has been cold as of late. The veteran quarterback has gone over two full games without a touchdown pass, after starting off his Miami career in solid fashion. Osweiler has played in cold weather before, which could help him a bit on Sunday. The QB spent five seasons with the Denver Broncos, before signing with Miami in the off-season.

The Dolphins will find a familiar face on Green Bay's sideline, as former head coach Joe Philbin is running the offense for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers is having another solid season as Green Bay's quarterback and he has done a tremendous job of avoiding turnovers. Rodgers has only thrown one interception this season, which puts him on pace for a career low.

Miami's best chance to win this game is to force an early turnover or two. With Rodgers' aforementioned success in that department, the Dolphins may need to target the running game. Aaron Jones has not had a huge season thus far for Green Bay, but Miami has struggled against ground attacks.

Kiko Alonso, Jakeem Grant and A.J. Derby are all listed as questionable for Miami on Sunday. Reshad Jones is expected to play and could be a big factor in this game. Jones did not return to last week's game following the first quarter. The team kept details of the incident in-house and Jones was not suspended. The safety is possibly Miami's best chance to stop Rodgers.

Sunday's kickoff in Green Bay is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

