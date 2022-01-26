M&M’s New Bags Are Inspired By Popular Album Covers

M&M’s just made a splash by updating its iconic, candy-shaped mascots, and the brand is bringing another kind of makeover to its packaging that will especially appeal to music lovers.

New M&M’s Album Art Packs are filled with traditional M&M’s, but the limited-edition collection features the brand’s mascots reimagined as four popular album covers: David Bowie’s 1973 “Aladdin Sane,” H.E.R.’s self-titled 2017 album, Kacey Musgraves’ 2018 “Golden Hour” and Rosalía’s 2018 “El Mal Querer.”

“The M&M’s brand has a long-standing history of bringing joy and fun to fans, and M&M’s Album Art is the next step on this journey,” Sarah Long, chief marketing officer of Mars Wrigley North America, said in a press release about the new packages. “M&M’s Album Art harnesses the power of music to connect people by helping them find their commonalities rather than focus on their differences, to inspire a deeper sense of belonging, and help shape a world that is connected, caring and celebratory.”

The new packages are available for a limited time at stores nationwide and online in four varieties: milk chocolate, peanut, peanut butter and minis.

The music-inspired candy packages come along with the permanent makeover M&M’s just gave its mascots. The brand swapped out subtle things like shoe choices (Green exchanged go-go boots for sneakers, for example) and making the M&M’s characters come in different shapes and sizes. Their personalities are also going through some changes, with Red being kinder and Orange, who has an anxious personality, embracing his true self, including his worries.

“M&M’S has long been committed to creating colorful fun for all, and this purpose serves as a more concrete commitment to what we’ve always believed as a brand: that everyone has the right to enjoy moments of happiness, and fun is the most powerful way to help people feel that they belong,” Cathryn Sleight, chief growth officer at Mars Wrigley, said in a press release about that cosmetic shift.

A New M&M’s Flavor

In addition to the classic M&M’s flavors, you can now find the candies in pretzel, caramel, coffee nut, fudge brownie and the latest new addition, M&M’s Crunchy Cookie.

The new cookie-inspired flavor will hit stores in March as a permanent addition to the lineup, according to the brand. It combines M&M’s with chocolate chip cookies and features a crunchy cookie center covered in milk chocolate.

Which album cover would you like to see the M&M’s sneak into next?

