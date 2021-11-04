Military members and spouses can get a free Starbucks coffee on Veterans Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a veteran, member of the military or a military spouse, you’ll want to stop by Starbucks on Thursday, Nov. 11 for a free cup of coffee.

Starbucks will be honoring those who have served with a free 12-ounce hot brewed coffee on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Simply head to Starbucks on Veterans Day with proof of service and you can get a free coffee in-store or via drive-thru. There is a limit of one per customer.

If you’re not a military member, you can still make a difference on Veterans Day by heading to Starbucks. For every cup of hot brewed coffee sold nationwide on Nov. 11, the coffee chain will be donating 25 cents to Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support the mental health and wellbeing of military personnel and their families.

The Starbucks deal is just one of a handful of freebies that veterans and active military members will find this Veterans Day.

After Starbucks, head to Dunkin’, where veterans and active military members can get a free doughnut of their choice, no purchase necessary. The offer is good on Nov. 11, while supplies last and in-store only.

Denny’s will be offering a free Grand Slam breakfast (dine-in service only) from 5 a.m. until noon on Nov. 11 for all active and inactive military personnel. At Wendy’s, veterans and current military members can enjoy a free breakfast combo on Nov. 11 between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee’s and Chili’s will all be offering veterans and active-duty military members free meals on Nov. 11, while California Pizza Kitchen will be offering a complimentary entree and beverage, plus a buy-one-get-one-free coupon that will be redeemable between Nov. 12-20.

Veterans and military members who are looking for a sweet treat can head to Cracker Barrel to receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake with purchase. The deal is valid in-store and online with code VETSDAY21.

Military members can also get a shopping discount at Target, as all military personnel, veterans and their families who join Target Circle will receive a 10% discount on two separate purchases until Nov. 13.

And on Nov. 11, veterans and active military service members can visit any Great Clips salon in the U.S. and get a free haircut or a voucher for a free haircut to use at another time. If you are not a veteran but choose to get your hair cut at Great Clips on Nov. 11, you will receive a free haircut voucher to give to a military service member or veteran.

We’re wishing a happy and safe Veterans Day to all of our brave service members, past and present.

