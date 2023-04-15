Mike Pompeo won’t run for president in 2024

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmedFriday that he does not have plans to run for president in 2024.

The former CIA director said, "While we care deeply about America, and the issues that I’ve been talking about this last year and half, and frankly for decades, matter an awful lot, this isn’t our moment."

Pompeo has been considering a run for months now, announcing in December that he planned to reveal his decision by spring.

He confirmed this week that this election would not be the "right time" for his campaign.

The former Trump administration official made the announcement during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News, joined by his wife Susan.

Pompeo would not endorse former President Donald Trump.

The 59-year-old had toured various early primary states to get his word out, but said the decisions not to run was not based on polling or other favorable data regarding Trump's run.

"I want to find that person who can not only talk about the things that matter to every family in America, but who can actually build an organization, create a team and deliver that for the American people," he said.

Pompeo said, in a statement apparently referencing Trump's style of messaging, "I think Americans are thirsting for people making arguments, not just tweets."

