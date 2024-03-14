Men bombed woman’s home, plotted to use python to 'eat' her daughter

Two men have been indicted for detonating a bomb at the home of a woman one of them met on a dating app, and for conspiring to unleash a python to harm the victim's daughter.

Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, were indicted Thursday for various charges linked to a bombing that damaged part of the woman's home last year and an alleged plot to harm her, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Georgia.

While no one was injured during the bombing, prosecutors say that the men used their cellphones to stalk the victim and “create a plan to kill, intimidate, harass, or injure the victim” by shooting arrows into her front door, releasing “a large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim’s daughter,” sending parcels containing dog feces or dead rats to her residence, and planning to scalp her.

According to WTOC, Glosser met the woman through a dating app but their relationship didn't last long.

Glosser and Kinsey are in custody, and one of the charges they face is conspiracy to use an explosive for a felony, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison upon conviction, with an extra 10 years upon conviction for using an explosive for a felony.

